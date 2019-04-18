Waterford deaths and funerals - April 19

Bridget Sheehan (née Ryan), Killusty, Fethard, Tipperary / Ballymacarbry, Waterford

Reposing at her residence on Saturday from 4pm. Removal on Sunday at 9.30am to the Sacred Heart Church, Killusty for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Gerard Purcell, Gyles Quay, Ferrybank, Waterford / Blanchardstown, Dublin

Gerard will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Holy Thursday, April 18, from 7.30pm until 9.30pm. Removal on Good Friday, April 19, to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank arriving for Funeral Service at 10am followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin at 1pm. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Waterford Hospice c/o Power's Funeral Directors, Ferrybank.

Anne White (née Kavanagh), Holy Cross, Bawnfune, Butlerstown, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Sunday from 7 pm to 8 pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon in Butlerstown Church followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Freda Rupp (née Loughry), Kenure Court, Powerscourt, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Monday at 1.30 pm in St. Mary's Church, Ballygunner followed by Private Cremation. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Waterford St. Vincent de Paul & Waterford Hospice.

Renan Claro, Baldoyle, Dublin / Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Fitzgerald’s Funeral Directors, Bayside on Friday afternoon from 2pm to 6pm and on Saturday from 2pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am in the Church of St. Laurence O’Toole, Seagrange, Baldoyle followed by Cremation in Dardistown Crematorium.