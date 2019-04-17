Waterford deaths and funerals - April 18

Mary O'Connell (née Moloney), Hennessy's Road & formerly of Keane's Road, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.30am in the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

Bridget Sheehan (née Ryan), Killusty, Fethard, Tipperary / Ballymacarbry, Waterford

Reposing at her residence on Saturday from 4pm. Removal on Sunday at 9.30am to the Sacred Heart Church, Killusty for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Gerard Purcell, Gyles Quay, Ferrybank, Waterford / Blanchardstown, Dublin

Gerard will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Holy Thursday, 18th April, from 7.30pm until 9.30pm. Removal on Good Friday, 19th April, to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank arriving for Funeral Service at 10am followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin at 1pm. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Waterford Hospice c/o Power's Funeral Directors, Ferrybank.