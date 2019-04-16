Waterford deaths and funerals - April 16

George (Georgie) STARMER, Roanmore Park, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10 am followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

Nellie Higgins (née Woods), 47, Caseyville, Dungarvan, Waterford



Removal on Tuesday morning, April 16 at 10.15 a.m. to St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Madie Mary Beazer (née Cleary), Havenwood Nursing Home & formerly of Dominic's Place, Waterford City, Waterford

Removal at 9.30am on Tuesday (April 16) to Ballybricken Church for requiem mass on arrival at 10.00am, burial afterwards in Carrigeen Cemetery.

Bernie MOLLOY (née Cummins), Ballinakill Crescent, Waterford City, Waterford / Greenmount, Cork



Reposing at University Hospital Waterford Mortuary on Tuesday from 5.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to St.Mary's Church Ballygunner. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Waterford Hospice.

Ann Brennan (née Fitzpatrick), Matthew Shee, Bath Street & late of Larchville & Cathal Brugha Street, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford, on Tuesday (April 16) from 8.00pm unitl 9.00pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.00am in Ballybricken Church, followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

Mary Mullane, Shalom, Carriglea Cáirde Services, Dungarvan, Waterford / Waterford City, Waterford

Funeral Mass in Carriglea Cáirde Services Church, Dungarvan on Tuesday, April 16 at 12:00 noon, followed by burial in Ballygunner Cemetery, arriving at 2:30 p.m. approximately.

Margaret Doyle (née Downes), The Croft, Clairnwood, Tramore, Waterford / Ferrybank, Waterford

Removal on Wednesday, April 17, to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Tramore Order Of Malta c/o Power's Funeral Directors, Ferrybank.