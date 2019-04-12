Waterford deaths and funerals - Friday, April 12

George (Georgie) Starmer

- Roanmore Park, Waterford city

Reposing in Thompson Funeral Home, Barrack Street, at 5pm on Monday with removal at 6pm to St Paul's Church. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 10am, followed by burial in St Otteran's Cemetery.

Trina Flynn (née McGillycuddy)

- Leperstown House, Leperstown, Dunmore East, Waterford

Reposing on Friday at Donnacha Doyle and Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow, County Kilkenny (X91 C962), from 3pm, concluding with prayers at 6.30pm, followed by removal to The Holy Cross Church, Killea, Dunmore East. Requiem mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Waterford Hospice.

Margaret Barry (née Hegarty)

- Dunmore East, Waterford

Funeral arrangements have yet to be confirmed.