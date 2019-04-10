Waterford deaths and funerals (April 11)

Denis O'REGAN, Barrett Court, Waterford City, Waterford

Removal from Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Wednesday at 6 pm to the Holy Family Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11 am followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

TOM MEEHAN, Knocknagorriff, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary / Butlerstown, Waterford

Reposing this Wednesday evening at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, from 6pm with removal at 8pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Templederry. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Templederry New Cemetery.

Seamus (Seamie) FORTUNE, Catherine’s Court, Catherine Street, Waterford City, Waterford / New Ross, Wexford

Reposing in Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Wednesday, 10th April, from 5.30pm to 8pm. Removal to St. John The Baptist Church, Crooke, Passage East on Thursday, 11th April, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Crooke Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Solas Centre, Waterford. House Strictly Private at all times.

Lyndsey Doyle, Childers Estate, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at Drohan’s Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Wednesday, April 10th, from 5pm to 6pm with Prayers at 4.30pm. Burial will take place on Thursday, April 11th, in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery, Crossagalla, Limerick at 1pm.

BRENDAN BYRNE, Ballyscanlon, Fenor, Waterford

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 5 pm to 9 pm with prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30 am in Fenor Church followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private Thursday morning.

Patrick (Pa) Bagge, Ballybrack, Kilmacthomas, Waterford

Reposing in the home house, Ballybrack on Wednesday, April 10th, from 3pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, April 11th, at 12 noon in All Saints Church, Newtown followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Tommy TEBAY, Griffiths Place, Waterford City, Waterford

Removal from Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Thursday at 5.45 pm to the Holy Family Church. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11 am followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to the National Council of the Blind.

Geraldine Rowe (née Barrett), Lismore Park, Waterford City, Waterford

Removal on Friday to St. Paul's Church arriving at 6 pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10 am followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery. House private at all times.