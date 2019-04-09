Waterford deaths and funerals (April 10)

Tommy Hickey, Touraneena, Ballinamult, Dungarvan, Waterford

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, April 10, at 12:00 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please.

Dermot CLARKE, 19 Ardhaven, Springhill, Tramore, Waterford

Removal on Wednesday to The Holy Cross Church, Tramore arriving for 10am Requiem Mass followed by cremation service in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork at 2pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Waterford Hospice.

Sean CARTHY, Waterford City, Waterford / Wexford Town, Wexford

Removal to Holy Trinity Without Church, Ballybricken on Wednesday, April 10 for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St. Ibar’s Cemetery Crosstown, Wexford.

Denis O'REGAN, Barrett Court, Waterford City, Waterford

Removal from Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Wednesday at 6 pm to the Holy Family Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11 am followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

TOM MEEHAN, Knocknagorriff, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary / Butlerstown, Waterford

Reposing this Wednesday evening at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, from 6pm with removal at 8pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Templederry. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Templederry New Cemetery.

Seamus (Seamie) FORTUNE, Catherine’s Court, Catherine Street, Waterford City, Waterford / New Ross, Wexford

Reposing in Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Wednesday, 10th April, from 5.30pm to 8pm. Removal to St. John The Baptist Church, Crooke, Passage East on Thursday, 11th April, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Crooke Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Solas Centre, Waterford. House Strictly Private at all times.

Lyndsey Doyle, Childers Estate, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at Drohan’s Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Wednesday, April 10th, from 5pm to 6pm with Prayers at 4.30pm. Burial will take place on Thursday, April 11th, in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery, Crossagalla, Limerick at 1pm.

FRANKIE CROWLEY, Glenville, Dunmore Road, Waterford City, Waterford

Memorial Service on Wednesday at 11am in The Maranatha Christian Community Church, Railway Square, Waterford, followed by private Burial. No flowers by request, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Maranatha Christian Community Church, Railway Square, Waterford.

BRENDAN BYRNE, Ballyscanlon, Fenor, Waterford

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 5 pm to 9 pm with prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30 am in Fenor Church followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private Thursday morning.

Patrick (Pa) Bagge, Ballybrack, Kilmacthomas, Waterford

Reposing in the home house, Ballybrack on Wednesday, April 10th, from 3pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, April 11th, at 12 noon in All Saints Church, Newtown followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.