Waterford deaths and funerals (April 9)

Michael Needham, Boreenatra, Dungarvan, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Tuesday, April 9at 11:00 a.m., burial afterwards in The Old Churchyard Cemetery, Dungarvan.

Tommy Hickey, Touraneena, Ballinamult, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at his residence in Touraneena, Ballinamult (E91 N4C8) on Tuesday, April 9, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, April 10, at 12:00 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please.

Dermot CLARKE, 19 Ardhaven, Springhill, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to The Holy Cross Church, Tramore arriving for 10am Requiem Mass followed by cremation service in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork at 2pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Waterford Hospice.

Bridget CLARKE (née Murphy), Bawnfune, Butlerstown, Waterford

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Tuesday from 3.45 pm with removal at 4.45 pm to Butlerstown Church. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Sean CARTHY, Waterford City, Waterford / Wexford Town, Wexford

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home Johnstown, Waterford on Tuesday, April 9 from 6pm. to 8pm. Removal to Holy Trinity Without Church, Ballybricken on Wednesday, April 10 for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St. Ibar’s Cemetery Crosstown, Wexford.