Waterford deaths and funerals (April 8)

Brigid (Biddy) Ryan (née Power), O'Reilly's Terrace, Youghal, Cork / Tallow, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Monday at 10am in St Mary's Parish Church with Cremation afterwards at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork at 1pm.

Richie (Dick) Power, Francis Terrace, Airmont, Waterford City, Waterford

Removal on Monday, April 8, to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Needham, Boreenatra, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at Drohan's Funeral Home on Monday, April 8 from 4.30 p.m. with removal at 6.30 p.m. to St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, April 9at 11:00 a.m., burial afterwards in The Old Churchyard Cemetery, Dungarvan.

Keith Kenneally, Ballyrandle, Ballinroad, Dungarvan, Waterford

Funeral Mass on Monday, April 8, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Laurence's Church, Ballinroad followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Seán (John) Casey, Kinsalebeg, Youghal, Cork / Kinsalebeg, Waterford

Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Greencloyne, Youghal on Monday, April 8, from 5.30pm with Prayers followed by removal at 7pm to St Bartholomew's Church, Kinsalebeg.