Waterford deaths and funerals (April 5)

Dr. Michael RUSH, Airmount Villas, Waterford City, Waterford

Removal to St. Patrick’s Gateway Centre, Patrick’s Street, Waterford on Friday 5th April for a Celebration of Life Service at 11am. Followed by burial ceremony in Ballygunner Cemetery.

Thomas McGUIRE, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 9 am in Ballybricken Church followed by Private Cremation.

Edmond (Noel) Butler, 47. Shandon Street, Dungarvan, Waterford

Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11.00am, followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Catherine MURRAY (née O'Sullivan), Drive Two, Muirhevnamor and formerly of Portlaw Co. Waterford, Dundalk, Louth / Portlaw, Waterford

Reposing at the family residence Drive Two, from Friday afternoon 1pm to 8pm, Removal on Saturday afternoon at 12.15pm driving to The Church of The Holy Family, Muirhevnamor arriving for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm, followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan Town.