Waterford deaths and funerals (April 4)

Liz MARTIN (née Mountain), Swords, Dublin / Dungarvan, Waterford

Removal on Thursday morning to St. Colmcille's Church, Swords arriving for 10 o'clock Mass followed by funeral to Dardistown Crematorium.

Dr. Michael RUSH, Airmount Villas, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford City on Thursday, April 4 from 6-8pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Gateway Centre, Patrick’s Street, Waterford on Friday 5th April for a Celebration of Life Service at 11am. Followed by burial ceremony in Ballygunner Cemetery.

Thomas McGUIRE, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 9 am in Ballybricken Church followed by Private Cremation.

Edmond (Noel) Butler, 47. Shandon Street, Dungarvan, Waterford

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home Cappoquin on Thursday evening from 4.00pm, followed by removal at 6.00pm, to St. Mary’s Parish Church, Dungarvan. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11.00am, followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.