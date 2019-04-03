Waterford deaths and funerals (April 3)

Patrick Walsh, Cul Rua, Aglish, Cappoquin, Waterford / Aglish, Waterford

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home Cappoquin on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm, followed by funeral prayers. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.00am in the Church of Assumption Aglish, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Josephine O'Dwyer (née Hale), Scartana, Cahir, Tipperary / Lismore, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.00am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Friends of St. Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen.

Davy O'Brien, Upper Queen Street, Portlaw, Waterford

Removal on Wednesday morning, April 3 at 10.15am to St. Patrick's Church, Portlaw for Requiem Mass on arrival at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. House private on Wednesday morning please.

Thomas (Tom) Egan, late of Waterford Crystal and Seaview Park, Killea Road, Dunmore East, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in Killea Church followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Liam Dalton, Manusflynn, Belclare, Tuam, Galway / Villierstown, Waterford

Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Wednesday, 3rd April. Funeral afterwards to Kilcoona Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Liz MARTIN (née Mountain), Swords, Dublin / Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at her home on Wednesday evening from 7 o'clock to 9 o'clock. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Colmcille's Church, Swords arriving for 10 o'clock Mass followed by funeral to Dardistown Crematorium.

Dr. Michael RUSH, Airmount Villas, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford City on Thursday 4th April from 6-8pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Gateway Centre, Patrick’s Street, Waterford on Friday 5th April for a Celebration of Life Service at 11am. Followed by burial ceremony in Ballygunner Cemetery.

Thomas McGUIRE, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 9 am in Ballybricken Church followed by Private Cremation.

Edmond (Noel) Butler, 47. Shandon Street, Dungarvan, Waterford

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home Cappoquin on Thursday evening from 4.00pm, followed by removal at 6.00pm, to St. Mary’s Parish Church, Dungarvan. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11.00am, followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.