Waterford deaths and funerals (April 2)

Patrick Walsh, Cul Rua, Aglish, Cappoquin, Waterford / Aglish, Waterford

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home Cappoquin on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm, followed by funeral prayers. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.00am in the Church of Assumption Aglish, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Josephine O'Dwyer (née Hale), Scartana, Cahir, Tipperary / Lismore, Waterford

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir, on Tuesday evening from 4.30pm. with Removal at 6.15pm to arrive at St. Kieran's Church Ballylooby, at 6.45pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.00am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Friends of St. Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen.

Davy O'Brien, Upper Queen Street, Portlaw, Waterford

Reposing at his daughter Breda’s residence (eircode X91H9X3) on Tuesday April 2 from 4pm to 8pm with prayers at 6pm. Removal on Wednesday morning, April 3 at 10.15am to St. Patrick's Church, Portlaw for Requiem Mass on arrival at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. House private on Wednesday morning please.

Thomas (Tom) Egan, late of Waterford Crystal and Seaview Park, Killea Road, Dunmore East, Waterford

Reposing at Havenwood Retirement Village, Ballygunner on Tuesday (April 2nd) from 5.00pm until 7.00pm with prayers at 6.00pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in Killea Church followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Liam Dalton, Manusflynn, Belclare, Tuam, Galway / Villierstown, Waterford

Reposing at Ryder's Funeral Home, Headford on Tuesday 2nd April from 5pm with removal at 8pm to Church of St Patrick and St Cuana (corner chapel). Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Wednesday, 3rd April. Funeral afterwards to Kilcoona Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.