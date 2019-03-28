Waterford deaths and funerals (March 28)

John Barry, Ballinwillin, Lismore, Waterford / Cappoquin, Waterford

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11.00am followed by burial in St. Declan’s Cemetery, Cappoquin.

Kathleen WALSH (née Flynn), St. John’s Park and formerly of Lower Grange, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Thursday, March 28, at 10am. Burial afterwards in Fenor Cemetery. No flowers by request. House strictly private.

John Strain, Kilroe East, Inverin, Galway / Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at Naughton's funeral home, Knock, Inverin, Co Galway on Thursday 28th March from 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm followed by removal to Knock Church, Inverin. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday 29th March at 12 noon followed by burial to Knock Cemetery.

John Casey, Green Street, Cappoquin, Waterford

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home, Cappoquin. Rosary on Thursday evening at 7.00pm. Reposing on Friday evening from 5.00pm, followed by removal at 7.00pm to St. Mary’s Church, Cappoquin. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11.00am. Followed by burial in St. Declan’s Cemetery, Cappoquin.