Waterford deaths and funerals (March 27)

Vincent Morrissey, Dungarvan, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning, March 27, at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Christine Ronan (née Cleary), Clonard Park, Ballybeg, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12.00 followed by burial in Kilbarry Cemetery.

Johanna (Joan) McGrath, Cnoic Caisleán, Ballygunner, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Wednesday (March 27) at 10.30am followed by burial in Dunhill Cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu to the Oncology Ward, University Hospital Waterford.

Jacqui LUCAS, 122 Cois Luachra, Dooradoyle, Limerick / Waterford

Requiem Mass on Wednesday (March 27) at 11am. Cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

John Barry, Ballinwillin, Lismore, Waterford / Cappoquin, Waterford

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh and Sons Funeral Home, Cappoquin. Rosary on Tuesday evening at 7.30pm. Reposing on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7.30pm, to St. Mary’s Church, Cappoquin. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11.00am followed by burial in St. Declan’s Cemetery, Cappoquin.

Kathleen WALSH (née Flynn), St. John’s Park and formerly of Lower Grange, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Wednesday, 27th March, from 6pm. followed by Removal at 7.15pm. to The Sacred Heart Church, The Folly. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 28th March, at 10am. Burial afterwards in Fenor Cemetery. No flowers by request. House strictly private.