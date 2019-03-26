Waterford deaths and funerals (March 26)

JOHN Jnr STACK, St. John's Park, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10am followed by burial in St. Otterans Cemetery, Cork Road, Waterford.

Alice O’Shea (née Mallon), Breffni Close, Lismore Lawn, Waterford City, Waterford / Ferrybank, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Tuesday 26th March at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner. No flowers by request, donations if desired to Vincent De Paul.

Vincent Morrissey, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Tuesday evening, March 26, from 4 p.m. with removal at 6.30 p.m. to St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning, March 27, at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Christine Ronan (née Cleary), Clonard Park, Ballybeg, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Tuesday (March 26) from 6.30pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. Saviour's Church, Ballybeg. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12.00 followed by burial in Kilbarry Cemetery.

Johanna (Joan) McGrath, Cnoic Caisleán, Ballygunner, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Tuesday (March 26) from 5.00pm followed by removal at 6.00pm to the Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (March 27) at 10.30am followed by burial in Dunhill Cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu to the Oncology Ward, University Hospital Waterford.

John McCarthy, Ballintice, Dunmore, Galway / Tramore, Waterford

Funeral Mass in the Holy Cross Church, Tramore, on Tuesday, March 26 at 4pm with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Jacqui LUCAS, 122 Cois Luachra, Dooradoyle, Limerick / Waterford

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday (March 26) from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Paul’s Church, Doradoyle. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (March 27) at 11am. Cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

John Barry, Ballinwillin, Lismore, Waterford / Cappoquin, Waterford

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh and Sons Funeral Home, Cappoquin. Rosary on Tuesday evening at 7.30pm. Reposing on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7.30pm, to St. Mary’s Church, Cappoquin. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11.00am followed by burial in St. Declan’s Cemetery, Cappoquin.