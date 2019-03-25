Waterford deaths and funerals (March 25)

Helen Douglas (née O'Toole), Meadowbrook, Tramore, Waterford

Funeral arriving at the Holy Cross Church , Tramore on Monday, March 25 for Requiem Mass at 10am., followed by interment immediately afterwards in Saint Declan’s cemetery, Riverstown, Tramore.

JOHN Jnr STACK, St. John's Park, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Monday from 4:45pm followed by removal at 5:45pm to the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10am followed by burial in St. Otterans Cemetery, Cork Road, Waterford.

Alice O’Shea (née Mallon), Breffni Close, Lismore Lawn, Waterford City, Waterford / Ferrybank, Waterford

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Monday, March 25 from 4pm followed by Removal at 6pm to St. Paul’s Church, Lisduggan. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 26th March at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner. No flowers by request, donations if desired to Vincent De Paul.

Vincent Morrissey, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Tuesday evening, March 26, from 4 p.m. with removal at 6.30 p.m. to St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning, March 27, at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Bernie Gleeson (née Galvin), Knockboy, Ballinamult, Waterford

Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11.00m in St. Mary’s Church Touraneena. Followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Christine Ronan (née Cleary), Clonard Park, Ballybeg, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Tuesday (March 26) from 6.30pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. Saviour's Church, Ballybeg. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12.00 followed by burial in Kilbarry Cemetery.

Johanna (Joan) McGrath, Cnoic Caisleán, Ballygunner, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Tuesday (March 26) from 5.00pm followed by removal at 6.00pm to the Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (March 27) at 10.30am followed by burial in Dunhill Cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu to the Oncology Ward, University Hospital Waterford.

John McCarthy, Ballintice, Dunmore, Galway / Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at his daughter's house, Ballintice, Dunmore, Co.Galway H54DT92 on Monday, March 25 from 4pm till 7pm. Funeral Mass in the Holy Cross Church, Tramore, on Tuesday, March 26 at 4pm with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.