Waterford deaths and funerals (March 22)

David Kiersey, Main Street, Kilmacthomas, Waterford

Requiem Mass On Friday, March 22 at 11am, followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Maura Moloney (née Morrissey), Knock, Clonea, Dungarvan, Waterford / Kilcolgan, Galway

Funeral Mass on Friday, March 22 at 12 noon in St. Laurence's Church, Ballinroad, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

THOMAS MURPHY, Hazelbourne, Cleaboy Road, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing in Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Saturday from 5 pm with removal at 6.30 pm to St. Paul's Church. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11:30 am followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner.

Sean (John) Costin, Ballinagoul Mór, Ring, Dungarvan, Waterford / Mayfield, Cork

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Friday afternoon, 22nd March, from 4 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. Removal on Saturday morning, 23rd March, at 10.45 a.m. to St. Nicholas' Church, Ring for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m. Interment afterwards in The Old Cemetery, Ring.