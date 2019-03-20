Waterford deaths and funerals (March 21)

Jackie Fahey, Lisfennel Close, Dungarvan, Waterford / Clonmel, Tipperary

Requiem Mass on Thursday morning, March 21, at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Catherine (Kitty) FOX, Wellington Street, Waterford City, Waterford

Funeral arriving at the Holy Trinity Without Church, Ballybricken on Thursday, March 21 for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner.

Josephine McGrath (née Goodchild), Elmdale, Cove Road, Tramore, Waterford / Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Thursday (March 21) at 10.00am followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery. As a mark of respect Partyworld, Ring Road, Waterford will remain closed on Thursday (March 21) morning.

David Kiersey, Main Street, Kilmacthomas, Waterford

Reposing at University Hospital Waterford - Mortuary Chapel On Thursday March 21 from 5:30pm with removal at 7pm, to All Saints Church, Newtown, Kilmacthomas, arriving for 7:30pm, Requiem Mass On Friday March 22 at 11am, followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

ALICE CHEASTY (née MACKEY), Quillia, Tramore, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11:30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Maura Moloney (née Morrissey), Knock, Clonea, Dungarvan, Waterford / Kilcolgan, Galway

Reposing on Thursday, 21st March, at Michael and Joyce's home Dunkellin, Kilcogan from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Removal to The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan at 1 p.m. Reposing therein from 6.30 pm. with Prayers at 8 p.m. Funeral Mass on Friday 22nd March at 12 noon in St. Laurence's Church, Ballinroad, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.