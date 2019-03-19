Waterford deaths and funerals (March 20)

Jackie Fahey, Lisfennel Close, Dungarvan, Waterford / Clonmel, Tipperary

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan (X35 XN79) on Wednesday evening, 20th March from 4 p.m. with removal at 6.30 p.m. to St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan. Requeim Mass on Thursday morning, 21st March, at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Catherine (Kitty) FOX, Wellington Street, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Wednesday, March 20 from 6pm. to 8pm. Funeral arriving to Holy Trinity Without Church, Ballybricken on Thursday, March 21 for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner.

DON MAHON, Cork Road, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10am in St. John's Church followed by burial in ST. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Assisi House, Waterford.

Josephine McGrath (née Goodchild), Elmdale, Cove Road, Tramore, Waterford / Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Wednesday (March 20) from 5.00pm followed by removal at 6.00pm to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday (March 21) at 10.00am followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery. As a mark of respect Partyworld, Ring Road, Waterford will remain closed on Thursday (March 21) morning.

Miriam Rooney, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Bartholomew's Church, Piltown followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Maura Mehigan (née Kirby), Oriel Square, Lismore Lawn & formerly of Ard-na-Greine, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Wednesday (March 20th) at 10.00am in St. Paul's Church, Lisduggan, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Tramore. Family flowers only please.

Eileen Sheeran (née Brown), Garfinny, Dingle, Kerry / Stradbally, Waterford

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Remains to arrive St. Mary's Church, Dingle Thursday morning for 11 a.m. Requiem Mass and funeral afterwards to St. Brendan's Cemetery, Dingle.