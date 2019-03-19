Waterford deaths and funerals (March 19)

Michael O'Callaghan, Morrison's Road, Waterford city

Requiem mass on Tuesday at 10am, followed by burial in Butlerstown Cemetery. No flowers by request please.

Catherine (Ka) Rockett (née Kirwan), Ballyshunnock, Kilmacthomas, Waterford

Removal from her late residence on Tuesday March 19th for Requiem Mass at 11am in All Saints Church, Newtown, Kilmacthomas followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Jackie Fahey, Lisfennel Close, Dungarvan, Waterford / Clonmel, Tipperary

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan (X35 XN79) on Wednesday evening, 20th March from 4 p.m. with removal at 6.30 p.m. to St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan. Requeim Mass on Thursday morning, 21st March, at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Catherine (Kitty) FOX, Wellington Street, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Wednesday, March 20 from 6pm. to 8pm. Funeral arriving to Holy Trinity Without Church, Ballybricken on Thursday, March 21 for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner.

DON MAHON, Cork Road, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Tuesday from 4:30pm followed by removal at 6pm to St John's Church, Parnell Street, Waterford. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10am in St. John's Church followed by burial in ST. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Assisi House, Waterford.

Josephine McGrath (née Goodchild), Elmdale, Cove Road, Tramore, Waterford / Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Wednesday (March 20) from 5.00pm followed by removal at 6.00pm to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday (March 21) at 10.00am followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery. As a mark of respect Partyworld, Ring Road, Waterford will remain closed on Thursday (March 21) morning.

Miriam Rooney, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Bartholomew's Church, Piltown followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Elizabeth BALBONTIN (née Doyle), Ballyflanagan ,Dunganstown, Brittas Bay, Wicklow / Dunmore East, Waterford

Removal Tuesday morning to St. Patrick's Church, Wicklow Town, arriving for 10.00am Funeral Mass followed byCremation Service in McCrea's Cremation Chapel, Dublin Road, Wicklow Town (A67 E003) at 11.30am. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Wicklow Life Boat and Wicklow Cancer Support.

Maura Mehigan (née Kirby), Oriel Square, Lismore Lawn & formerly of Ard-na-Greine, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford, on Tuesday (March 19th) from 8.00pm until 9.00pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (March 20th) at 10.00am in St. Paul's Church, Lisduggan, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Tramore. Family flowers only please.

Denis PHELAN, Orchardstown, Dunmore East, Waterford

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Tuesday, 19th March, from 7.30pm to 9pm. Private cremation to follow. No flowers by request; donations if desired to the Holy Ghost Residential Home, Waterford.