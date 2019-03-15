Waterford deaths and funerals (March 15)

John Power

- Darrigle, Eircode X91 H322, Portlaw, Waterford

Reposing at his residence on Sunday (March 17) from 2-8pm, with prayers at 6pm. Removal on Monday at 10.30am to St. Patrick's Church, Portlaw, for requiem mass on arrival at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Dr. Martin Daycare Centre, Portlaw. House private on Monday morning please.

Michael O'Callaghan

- Morrison's Road, Waterford city

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford, on Monday (March 18) from 5pm, followed by removal at 6.15pm to Ballybricken Church. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 10am, followed by burial in Butlerstown Cemetery. No flowers by request please.

Mrs Sammi Ching

- Bishopsfield, Williamstown/late of Canton Chinese Takeaway, Park road, Waterford city

Reposing at University Hospital Waterford mortuary chapel on Sunday from 2.30-4pm, followed by burial immediately afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner.