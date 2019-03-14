Waterford deaths and funerals (March 14)

Finbarr Flynn

- Toor, Ballyduff Upper, Waterford

Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Lismore, on Thursday from 6pm, followed by removal at 7.30pm to Saint Michael's Church, Ballyduff. Requiem mass on Friday at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Michael's Cemetery.

Philip (Philly) Power

- Ardeenlone, Kilmacthomas, Waterford

Requiem mass at 12 noon in St. Nicholas’ Church, Ballyduff, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ann O'Donnell (née Roche)

- Gates, Old Parish, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at Drohan’s Funeral Home, Dungarvan, on Friday from 5-8pm with rosary at 7pm. Mass on Saturday at 11am in The Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Old Parish. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Matt Hennebry

-Grantstown, Waterford / Enniscorthy, Wexford

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford, on Thursday from 4.30-6pm. Funeral arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly, Waterford, on Friday for requiem mass at 10 am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner.

Michael Cheevers

- Ursuline Court, Waterford city

Reposing at Tom Hennessey's Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Friday from 6-8pm. Removal on Saturday at 9.30am to The Sacred Heart Church, The Folly, for requiem mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Otteran’s Cemetery, Ballinaneesagh.

Joan Barry (née Power)

- Garrahalish, Kilmacthomas, Waterford

Reposing at her residence on Thursday from 3pm, followed by removal at 7pm to The Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Faha. Requiem mass on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.