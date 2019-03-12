Waterford deaths and funerals (March 12)

Brendan O'Brien

-Waterford city / Stillorgan, Dublin

Reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray, on Tuesday from 4.30-7pm. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 10.30am in the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Putland Road, Bray, County Wicklow, followed by private cremation. Memorial mass on Saturday (March 16) at 10.30am in The Cathedral, Waterford city, followed by the burial of Brendan’s ashes in Ballygunner Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Anne Sullivan Centre, Silverpines, Brewery Road, Stillorgan, County Dublin, for people who are deafblind.

Ann Jacob (née Cummins)

- Ard-na-Greine, Waterford city

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford, on Tuesday from 5pm with prayers at 6pm. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 10am in the Holy Family Church, followed by burial in Kilbarry Cemetery.

Michael (Moe) Ormonde

- Green Street, Cappoquin, Waterford / Fermoy, Cork

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh and Sons Funeral Home, Cappoquin, on Thursday from 5pm, followed by removal at 7pm, to St. Mary’s Church. Funeral mass on Friday at 11am, followed by burial in St. Declan’s Cemetery.

Garvan O'Keeffe

- 2 An Boithrín, Youghal Road, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 5.30-8pm. Cremation service will take place on Thursday at 2pm in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, County Cork. House private on Thursday morning please.