Waterford deaths and funerals (March 11)

Mary O'Carroll (née Treacy)

- Grotto View, Ferrybank, Waterford

Mary will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Monday (March 11) from 5.30pm until 7.30pm, Removal on Tuesday to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank, arriving for requiem mass at 10am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

No flowers please. Donations if desired to Waterford Hospice.

Tom Mernagh

- St Mary’s, Jamestown, Glenmore, Kilkenny / Waterford

Reposing in Doyle’s Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross, from 4pm on Tuesday, with removal at 7pm to St James’ Church, Glenmore. Requiem mass will take place at 12 noon on Wednesday, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sr Mary Malone

- Mercy Convent, Waterford city / Rosslare, Wexford

Reposing at the Mercy Convent Waterford from 2pm on Monday, with evening prayers at 5pm. Mass of Thanksgiving in the Holy Family Church, Waterford, at 2pm on Tuesday, followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner.

Michael (Mikey) Geary

- Tubrid, Cappoquin, Waterford

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh and Sons Funeral Home Cappoquin. Rosary on Monday at 7pm. Reposing on Tuesday from 5pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church Cappoquin. Funeral mass on Wednesday at 11.00am, followed by burial in St. Declan’s Cemetery.

Michael (Moe) Ormonde

- Green Street, Cappoquin, Waterford / Fermoy, Cork

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh and Sons Funeral Home Cappoquin on Thursday from 5pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Cappoquin. Funeral mass on Friday at 11am, followed by burial in St. Declan’s Cemetery.

Garvan O'Keeffe

- 2 An Boithrín, Youghal Road, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 5.30pm to 8pm. Cremation will take place on Thursday at 2pm at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, County Cork.