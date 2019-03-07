Waterford deaths and funerals (March 8)

Alice (Algie) Power (née Tobin), Glenanane, Ballinamult, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Friday, 8th March, at 11:00 a.m., burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Pierce Kelly, The Gap, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at Falconer’s Funeral home, Riverstown, Tramore on Friday, March 8 from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at Holy Cross Church, Tramore for Requiem Mass at 10am on Saturday, March 9, followed by interment immediately afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

Michael Hickey, Clover Lodge, Kilmeaden, Waterford

Requiem Mass tomorrow, Friday, March 8th, at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.