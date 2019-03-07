Waterford deaths and funerals (March 7)

Edward (Eddie) COLLINS, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in The Sacred Heart Church, The Folly followed by burial in Ballygunner Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Waterford Hospice.

Bridget (Biddy) Frisby (née Nolan), Bawndaw, Gracedieu, Waterford / Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Thursday (March 7th) at 10.00am in St. Paul's Church burial afterwards in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

Alice (Algie) Power (née Tobin), Glenanane, Ballinamult, Waterford

Reposing at Drohan’s Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Thursday, 7th March, from 5:00 p.m. with Rosary at 7:00 p.m., followed by Removal at 7:30 p.m. to St. Mary’s Parish Church, Touraneena. Requiem Mass on Friday, 8th March, at 11:00 a.m., burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Pierce Kelly, The Gap, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at Falconer’s Funeral home, Riverstown, Tramore on Friday, March 8 from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at Holy Cross Church, Tramore for Requiem Mass at 10am on Saturday, March 9, followed by interment immediately afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.