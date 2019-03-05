Waterford deaths and funerals (March 6)

Edward (Eddie) COLLINS, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in The Sacred Heart Church, The Folly followed by burial in Ballygunner Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Waterford Hospice.

Bridget (Biddy) Frisby (née Nolan), Bawndaw, Gracedieu, Waterford / Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at her daughter Mary Frisby Meagher residence, Carrigrue, Ballinaneesagh, X91 N8XC on Wednesday (March 6) from 2.00pm until 8.00pm. House Private at all other times please. Requiem Mass on Thursday (March 7th) at 10.00am in St. Paul's Church burial afterwards in St. Otteran's Cemetery.