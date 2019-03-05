Funeral arrangements announced for former Mayor of Waterford

The funeral arrangements for a former Mayor of Waterford and TD have been announced.

Edward (Eddie) Collins peacefully passed away at University Hospital Waterford on Monday (March 4) at the age of 78.

He was a member of Waterford Corporation from 1964 to 1981 and Waterford County Council from 1979 to 1981, holding the position of Mayor of Waterford in 1975. He won a seat in the Dáil the 1969 general election, retaining it until 1987.

Eddie was Fine Gael's education spokesman from 1977 until 1981, along with holding the positions of minister of state at the Department of Industry and Energy from 1981 to 1982 and at the Department of Industry, Trade, Commerce and Tourism until 1987.

Beloved husband of the late Lelia and much loved father of Elizabeth and Edward. Sadly missed by his granddaughters Alice, Lucy, Emily, Orlaith and Florence; son-in-law John; daughter-in-law Andrea; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews; relatives; and friends. He was predeceased by his brother Dan.

Requiem mass on Thursday at 12 noon in The Sacred Heart Church, The Folly, followed by burial in Ballygunner Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Waterford Hospice.