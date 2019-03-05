Waterford deaths and funerals (March 5)

Tim Ledingham, Tinnock, Kinsalebeg, Waterford / Cork

Funeral service will take place in Brisbane, Australia. Memorial service will take place later in Ireland.

Kitty Furlong, Connolly Place, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Tuesday (March 5) at 11.00am followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery. No flowers please, donations if desired to the Waterford Kidney Association.

Alva FITZGERALD, Hillside, Grantstown Village, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Butlerstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to The Solas Centre.

Ann Lynch (née Kyne), St. Mary's Road, Midleton, Cork / Dungarvan, Waterford

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 2pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Edward (Eddie) COLLINS, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in The Sacred Heart Church, The Folly followed by burial in Ballygunner Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Waterford Hospice.