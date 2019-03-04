Waterford deaths and funerals (March 4)

Kenny Young, Kyne Park, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Monday, March 4, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Augustine’s Church, Abbeyside, followed by burial afterwards in St. Laurence’s Cemetery, Ballinroad.

Catherine Marks (née Marshall), 263 Larchville, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Monday at 10.00am in St. Paul's Church, followed by burial in Kilbarry Cemetery.

Brian Maguire, 2 Castleview, Conna, Cork / Tallow, Waterford

Funeral Mass on Monday afternoon at 2.00pm. Followed by burial in Conna Cemetery.

Thomas (Tommy) Lyons, Ballybrien, Ballymacarbry, Waterford / Clonmel, Tipperary

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11.00am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Tim Ledingham, Tinnock, Kinsalebeg, Waterford / Cork

Funeral service will take place in Brisbane, Australia. Memorial service will take place later in Ireland.

ASHLEEN (TASH) MULLIGAN (née HANLEY), Dunmore East, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Monday (March 4) at 2.00 pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Noreen Kirwan (née Dunphy), CopperHouse, Bonmahon, Waterford

Removal from her residence on Monday morning at 11.30am to Saint Anne's Church, Ballylaneen for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Kitty Furlong, Connolly Place, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Monday (March 4th) from 5.00pm followed by removal at 6.00pm to the Holy Family Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (March 5th) at 11.00am followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery. No flowers please, donations if desired to the Waterford Kidney Association.

Alva FITZGERALD, Hillside, Grantstown Village, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Havenwood Nursing Home Ballygunner on Monday from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St Mary's Church, Ballygunner. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Butlerstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to The Solas Centre.

Tony Duffy, Larchville, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Monday (March 4) at 12.30pm followed by burial in St. Killian's Cemetery, Ferrybank. No flowers please donations in lieu to the Solas Centre Waterford.

Ann Lynch (née Kyne), St. Mary's Road, Midleton, Cork / Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at O'Farrell's Funeral Home, Riverside Way, Midleton, on Monday from 4pm with Removal at 6pm to Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Midleton. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 2pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.