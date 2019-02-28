Waterford deaths and funerals (February 28)

Mary FITZPATRICK (née Kennedy), Ballygurteen, Bansha, Tipperary / Waterford

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Bernard Joseph Tyers, Moonvoy, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at Falconers Funeral Home, Riverstown Tramore on Saturday, March 2nd from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at Holy Cross Church, Tramore on Sunday, March 3 for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by interment immediately afterward in adjoining cemetery.

Eddie Keane, Stradbally More, Stradbally, Waterford

Reposing at his residence (Stradbally More) on Thursday evening, 28th February, from 4:00 p.m. with Rosary at 6:00 p.m. and Removal at 7:00 p.m. to The Holy Cross Church, Stradbally. Requiem Mass on Friday 1st March at 12 noon, followed by Private Cremation in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.

Stephen Fahey, Morton Place & formerly Knocklucas, Clonmel, Tipperary / Clonmel, Waterford

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Friday evening from 5.30pm, with removal at 7.30pm to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 1pm followed by burial in Powerstown Cemetery.