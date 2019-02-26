Waterford deaths and funerals (February 27)

Bryan WALTHEW, Whitefield, Annestown, Waterford

Removal from Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Wednesday 27th February at 10.45am to the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Fenor, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Cremation in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy at 3pm.

Helen Mooney (née McGurk), Waterford City, Waterford / Tramore, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.00oc in Ballybricken Church followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Peter McVerry Trust.

KATHLEEN Jordan (née Dunphy), 8 Abbey Park, Ferrybank, Waterford / Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem mass on Wednesday (February 27th) at 1.00pm in Ballybricken Church followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

Mary FITZPATRICK (née Kennedy), Ballygurteen, Bansha, Tipperary / Waterford

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town on Wednesday evening from 6pm with removal at 7pm to the Church of the Annunciation, Bansha. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Bernard Joseph Tyers, Moonvoy, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at Falconers Funeral Home, Riverstown Tramore on Saturday March 2nd from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at Holy Cross Church, Tramore on Sunday, March 3 for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by interment immediately afterward in adjoining cemetery.