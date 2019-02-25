Waterford deaths and funerals (February 25)

Kathleen Poe (née Walsh), Whitewell, Chapel Road, Stradbally, Waterford

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Monday evening, 25th February, from 6 p.m. with removal at 7.30 p.m. to The Holy Cross Church, Stradbally. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning, 26th February, at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Power (née Goff), 40 Beech Avenue, The Paddock, Enniscorthy, Wexford / Waterford

Funeral arriving at St. Aidan’s Cathedral on Monday morning for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Butlerstown Cemetery, Waterford arriving at 2.30p.m.(approx.). No flowers please. Donations if desired to Wexford Hospice Homecare.

Sean Curran, Robertstown, Leamybrien, Waterford

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St Brigid's Church, Kilrossanty. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Bryan WALTHEW, Whitefield, Annestown, Waterford

Removal from Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Wednesday 27th February at 10.45am to the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Fenor, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Cremation in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy at 3pm.

Ray BOLGER, Blackrock, Dublin / Waterford

Reposing at Massey Bros. Funeral Home, 5 Newtown Park, Blackrock, Monday evening between 6pm and 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Guardian Angels, Newtownpark Avenue, Blackrock, arriving at 9.45am for 10.00am Funeral Mass with burial thereafter in Shanaganagh Cemetery. Family flowers only.

Patrick (Paddy) POWER, Lisnageragh, Bonmahon, Waterford / Stradbally, Waterford

Reposing at Drohan’s Funeral Home, Dungarvan tomorrow, Tuesday, from 11 o’c. to 1 o’c. followed by removal to Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church, Stradbally, for Requiem Mass at 2 o’c. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St. Veronica’s Ward, Bon Secours Hospital, Cork.