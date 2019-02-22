Waterford deaths and funerals (February 22)

Hanora Patricia (Pattie) Swords (née LANE), Greenbank, Ashley Court, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Friday from 5pm with removal at 6pm to the Holy Family Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10am followed by Private Cremation. No flowers please.

Denis (Dinny) O'Brien, Adramone, Leamybrien, Waterford

Funeral Mass on Friday 22nd February at 11:00 a.m., followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Catherine (Kitty) Gough (née Power), Five Cross Roads, Stradbally, Waterford

Reposing at Drohan's Funeral Home, Dungarvan, on Friday evening, February 22nd, from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. Funeral Mass in The Holy Cross Church, Stradbally on Saturday, February 23, at 12:00 noon, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Waterford Hospice.

Elizabeth Sheehan, Ard Na Gleanna, Tramore, Waterford

Private Cremation on Friday the 22nd of February. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St Vincent De Paul, Tramore.

Kathleen Poe (née Walsh), Whitewell, Chapel Road, Stradbally, Waterford

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Monday evening, 25th February, from 6 p.m. with removal at 7.30 p.m. to The Holy Cross Church, Stradbally. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning, 26th February, at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Bonaventure Kwakuvi, Crystal Court, Kilcohan, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Friday (February 22nd) from 8.00pm until 9.00pm. Removal from Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Saturday (February 23rd) at 10.30am to St. Patrick's Gateway Centre followed by burial in Kilbarry Cemetery.

Nora Cowman, Main Street, Tramore, Waterford

Funeral arriving at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore on Friday, the 22nd of February, for Requiem Mass at 14.00 followed by interment in the adjoining Saint Patrick's Cemetery immediately afterwards.

Mary O'Leary (née Lineen), Melleray Road, Cappoquin, Waterford

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home, Cappoquin on Friday evening from 6.30pm, followed by removal at 8.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Cappoquin. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10.00am followed by burial in St. Declan’s Cemetery, Cappoquin.

Dermot (Der) MURPHY, Dunmore East, Waterford

Will repose at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Friday, 22ndFebruary, from 6pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 23rd February, in Holy Cross Church, Killea, Dunmore East at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Dunmore East RNLI.

Kathleen Morrissey (née Treacy), Castlefleming, Errill, Laois / Wicklow Town, Wicklow / Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney on Friday evening from 7pm to 9pm. Funeral Mass at 11am in the Church of Our Lady Queen of the Universe, Errill followed by burial in St. Kieran's Cemetery, Errill.