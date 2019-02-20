Waterford deaths and funerals (February 21)

Eileen FOLEY, Clarke Road, Cork Road, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Thursday, 21st February, at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Otteran’s Cemetery, Ballinaneeshagh.

Moira Flavin (née O'Shea), Cabinteely, Dublin / Waterford

Funeral Mass on Thursday (21st February) at 10am followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

Bevena McCarthy (née Doyle), Kilmore, Tallow, Waterford / Kilrane, Wexford

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11.00am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Hanora Patricia (Pattie) Swords (née LANE), Greenbank, Ashley Court, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Friday from 5pm with removal at 6pm to the Holy Family Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10am followed by Private Cremation. No flowers please.

Denis (Dinny) O'Brien, Adramone, Leamybrien, Waterford

Reposing at Drohan's Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Thursday evening 21st February from 5:00 p.m. with removal at 7:00 p.m. to St. Brigid's Church, Kilrossanty. Funeral Mass on Friday 22nd February at 11:00 a.m., followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Theresa Lyons, 12 Boreenatra, Dungarvan, Waterford

Removal on Thursday morning, 21st February, at 10:30 a.m. to St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan, for Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m., followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Catherine (Kitty) Gough (née Power), Five Cross Roads, Stradbally, Waterford

Reposing at Drohan's Funeral Home, Dungarvan, on Friday evening, February 22nd, from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. Funeral Mass in The Holy Cross Church, Stradbally on Saturday, February 23, at 12:00 noon, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Waterford Hospice.

Elizabeth Sheehan, Ard Na Gleanna, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at Falconer's Funeral home on Thursday the 21st of February from 7.30pm to 9pm. Private Cremation on Friday the 22nd of February. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St Vincent De Paul, Tramore.

Kathleen Poe (née Walsh), Whitewell, Chapel Road, Stradbally, Waterford

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Monday evening, 25th February, from 6 p.m. with removal at 7.30 p.m. to The Holy Cross Church, Stradbally. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning, 26th February, at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Bonaventure Kwakuvi, Crystal Court, Kilcohan, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Friday (February 22nd) from 8.00pm until 9.00pm. Removal from Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Saturday (February 23rd) at 10.30am to St. Patrick's Gateway Centre followed by burial in Kilbarry Cemetery.

Nora Cowman, Main Street, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at Falconer's Funeral Home, Riverstown, Tramore on Thursday, 21st of February, from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore on Friday, the 22nd of February, for Requiem Mass at 14.00 followed by interment in the adjoining Saint Patrick's Cemetery immediately afterwards.