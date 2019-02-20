Waterford deaths and funerals (February 21)
Waterford deaths and funerals
Eileen FOLEY, Clarke Road, Cork Road, Waterford City, Waterford
Requiem Mass on Thursday, 21st February, at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Otteran’s Cemetery, Ballinaneeshagh.
Moira Flavin (née O'Shea), Cabinteely, Dublin / Waterford
Funeral Mass on Thursday (21st February) at 10am followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.
Bevena McCarthy (née Doyle), Kilmore, Tallow, Waterford / Kilrane, Wexford
Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11.00am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.
Hanora Patricia (Pattie) Swords (née LANE), Greenbank, Ashley Court, Waterford City, Waterford
Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Friday from 5pm with removal at 6pm to the Holy Family Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10am followed by Private Cremation. No flowers please.
Denis (Dinny) O'Brien, Adramone, Leamybrien, Waterford
Reposing at Drohan's Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Thursday evening 21st February from 5:00 p.m. with removal at 7:00 p.m. to St. Brigid's Church, Kilrossanty. Funeral Mass on Friday 22nd February at 11:00 a.m., followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.
Theresa Lyons, 12 Boreenatra, Dungarvan, Waterford
Removal on Thursday morning, 21st February, at 10:30 a.m. to St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan, for Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m., followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Catherine (Kitty) Gough (née Power), Five Cross Roads, Stradbally, Waterford
Reposing at Drohan's Funeral Home, Dungarvan, on Friday evening, February 22nd, from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. Funeral Mass in The Holy Cross Church, Stradbally on Saturday, February 23, at 12:00 noon, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Waterford Hospice.
Elizabeth Sheehan, Ard Na Gleanna, Tramore, Waterford
Reposing at Falconer's Funeral home on Thursday the 21st of February from 7.30pm to 9pm. Private Cremation on Friday the 22nd of February. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St Vincent De Paul, Tramore.
Kathleen Poe (née Walsh), Whitewell, Chapel Road, Stradbally, Waterford
Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Monday evening, 25th February, from 6 p.m. with removal at 7.30 p.m. to The Holy Cross Church, Stradbally. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning, 26th February, at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Bonaventure Kwakuvi, Crystal Court, Kilcohan, Waterford
Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Friday (February 22nd) from 8.00pm until 9.00pm. Removal from Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Saturday (February 23rd) at 10.30am to St. Patrick's Gateway Centre followed by burial in Kilbarry Cemetery.
Nora Cowman, Main Street, Tramore, Waterford
Reposing at Falconer's Funeral Home, Riverstown, Tramore on Thursday, 21st of February, from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore on Friday, the 22nd of February, for Requiem Mass at 14.00 followed by interment in the adjoining Saint Patrick's Cemetery immediately afterwards.
