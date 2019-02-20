Waterford deaths and funerals (February 20)

Michael Walsh, Viewmount, Stradbally, Waterford

Reposing at Drohan's Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Wednesday 20th February 2019 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m., followed by Cremation in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday 20th February.

Eileen FOLEY, Clarke Road, Cork Road, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Wednesday, 20th February, from 5pm, followed by Removal at 6pm to St John’s Church, Parnell Street. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 21st February, at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Otteran’s Cemetery, Ballinaneeshagh.

Mary Connors (née Hickey), Celbridge, Kildare / Dublin / Cappoquin, Waterford / Bandon, Cork / Roscrea, Tipperary

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.00am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Christine KELLY, Waterford Nursing Home, Mowlam and The Walsh Home, College Street, Waterford City, Waterford

Funeral arriving to St John’s Church, Parnell Street on Wednesday, 20th February, for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Otteran’s Cemetery, Ballinaneeshagh. No flowers by request: donations if desired to Waterford Hospice.

Francis Roberts, Killbarrymeaden, Waterford

Removal from University Hospital Waterford on Wednesday (February 20) at 10.00am to The Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Kill, for requiem Mass on arrival at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

BRIDGET (BRIDIE) Holloway (née McGuire), Mowlam Nursing Home, Dunmore Road & late of Morgan Street, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Wednesday (February 20) at 10.00am in Ballybricken Church followed by Private Cremation. No flowers by request please.

Moira Flavin (née O'Shea), Cabinteely, Dublin / Waterford

Removal on Wednesday evening (February 20) to St. Brigid’s Church, Cabinteely arriving at 5pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday (21st February) at 10am followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

Bevena McCarthy (née Doyle), Kilmore, Tallow, Waterford / Kilrane, Wexford

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home, Tallow, on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm, followed by removal at 7.00pm to The Church Of Immaculate Conception, Tallow. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11.00am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Hanora Patricia (Pattie) Swords (née LANE), Greenbank, Ashley Court, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Friday from 5pm with removal at 6pm to the Holy Family Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10am followed by Private Cremation. No flowers please.

Denis (Dinny) O'Brien, Adramone, Leamybrien, Waterford

Reposing at Drohan's Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Thursday evening 21st February from 5:00 p.m. with removal at 7:00 p.m. to St. Brigid's Church, Kilrossanty. Funeral Mass on Friday 22nd February at 11:00 a.m., followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Theresa Lyons, 12 Boreenatra, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at Drohan's Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Wednesday evening 20th February from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Removal on Thursday morning, 21st February, at 10:30 a.m. to St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan, for Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m., followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Geoffrey Harris, 40 College House, Johns College, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at University Hospital Waterford tomorrow, Wednesday, February 20th, from 11am with prayers at 12 noon followed by Private Cremation. Family flowers only please.

Catherine (Kitty) Gough (née Power), Five Cross Roads, Stradbally, Waterford

Reposing at Drohan's Funeral Home, Dungarvan, on Friday evening, February 22nd, from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. Funeral Mass in The Holy Cross Church, Stradbally on Saturday, February 23, at 12:00 noon, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Waterford Hospice.