'Beautiful lady inside and out': Tributes pour in following passing of Waterford’s oldest citizen

Tributes have been pouring in on social media following the passing of Waterford’s oldest citizen.

Frances Coffey of 56 Main Street, Dungarvan, passed away peacefully in the loving care of Little Sisters of the Poor, Ferrybank, last week.

Funeral mass for the 106-year-old took place at St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan, on Thursday, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Locals have been paying tribute to Frances on social media.

One wrote: “Very stylish lady. God bless you to get to such a wonderful age.”

Another said: “Beautiful lady inside and out. Always had a smile for everyone. The stories she told of years gone by. I will miss her so much. Room 14 will never be the same.”

Frances is deeply mourned by her son Tom and his wife Gonnie, her daughter Margaret and partner Gabriel, her grandchildren Alan and Karina, and great-grandchildren Emma and James.

She was loved by all who had the pleasure in knowing her.