Waterford deaths and funerals (February 19)

Michael Walsh, Viewmount, Stradbally, Waterford

Reposing at Drohan's Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Wednesday 20th February 2019 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m., followed by Cremation in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday 20th February.

Eileen FOLEY, Clarke Road, Cork Road, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Wednesday, 20th February, from 5pm, followed by Removal at 6pm to St John’s Church, Parnell Street. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 21st February, at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Otteran’s Cemetery, Ballinaneeshagh.

TOM MEEHAN, Dunmore Road, Ballinakill, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner. No flowers by request. Donations in lieu if desired to MS Waterford and South Kilkenny.

Mary Connors (née Hickey), Celbridge, Kildare / Dublin / Cappoquin, Waterford / Bandon, Cork / Roscrea, Tipperary

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home, Cappoquin on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm, followed by removal at 7.00pm to St. John The Baptist Church Affane. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.00am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Christine KELLY, Waterford Nursing Home, Mowlam and The Walsh Home, College Street, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Tuesday, February 19th, from 6pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St John’s Church, Parnell Street on Wednesday, 20th February, for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Otteran’s Cemetery, Ballinaneeshagh. No flowers by request: donations if desired to Waterford Hospice.

Francis Roberts, Killbarrymeaden, Waterford

Removal from University Hospital Waterford on Wednesday (February 20th) at 10.00am to The Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Kill, for requiem Mass on arrival at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

BRIDGET (BRIDIE) Holloway (née McGuire), Mowlam Nursing Home, Dunmore Road & late of Morgan Street, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Wednesday (February 20th) at 10.00am in Ballybricken Church followed by Private Cremation. No flowers by request please.

Moira Flavin (née O'Shea), Cabinteely, Dublin / Waterford

Removal on Wednesday evening (20th February) to St. Brigid’s Church, Cabinteely arriving at 5pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday (21st February) at 10am followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

Bevena McCarthy (née Doyle), Kilmore, Tallow, Waterford / Kilrane, Wexford

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home, Tallow, on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm, followed by removal at 7.00pm to The Church Of Immaculate Conception, Tallow. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11.00am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.