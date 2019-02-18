Waterford deaths and funerals (February 18)

Michael Walsh, Viewmount, Stradbally, Waterford

Reposing at Drohan's Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Wednesday 20th February 2019 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m., followed by Cremation in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday 20th February.

Eileen FOLEY, Clarke Road, Cork Road, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Wednesday, 20th February, from 5pm, followed by Removal at 6pm to St John’s Church, Parnell Street. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 21st February, at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Otteran’s Cemetery, Ballinaneeshagh.

Jimmy Needham, Murphy Place, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Waterford

Funeral Mass on Monday morning, 18th February, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Augustine's Church, Abbeyside, burial afterwards in St. Mary's Parish Church Cemetery, Dungarvan.

TOM MEEHAN, Dunmore Road, Ballinakill, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Monday from 4:30pm, followed by removal to The Cathedral at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner. No flowers by request. Donations in lieu if desired to MS Waterford and South Kilkenny.

Mary Connors (née Hickey), Celbridge, Kildare / Dublin / Cappoquin, Waterford / Bandon, Cork / Roscrea, Tipperary

Lying in repose at her daughter Mary’s home on Monday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00 pm. Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home, Cappoquin on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm, followed by removal at 7.00pm to St. John The Baptist Church Affane. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.00am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Christine KELLY, Waterford Nursing Home, Mowlam and The Walsh Home, College Street, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Tuesday, February 19th, from 6pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St John’s Church, Parnell Street on Wednesday, 20th February, for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Otteran’s Cemetery, Ballinaneeshagh. No flowers by request: donations if desired to Waterford Hospice.