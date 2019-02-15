Waterford deaths and funerals (February 15)

Helen KENDALL (née Kearns), Dunmore East, Waterford

Funeral arriving to Holy Cross Church, Killea, Dunmore East on Friday, February 15, for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers by request, donations, if desired, to the Dunmore East RNLI.

Lisa Johnson Stewart, Ballyscanlon, Fenor, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Friday at 12.00 noon in Fenor Church followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Solas Centre, Waterford.

Michael Walsh, Viewmount, Stradbally, Waterford

Reposing at Drohan's Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Wednesday 20th February 2019 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m., followed by Cremation in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday 20th February.

Janet Robinson, 31 Treacy Park, Carrick-on-Suir, Waterford

Reposing at her residence on Friday evening from 4 to 7 o’clock. Removal on Saturday morning at 10am to St Nicholas’ Church for Funeral Mass at 10.30am followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only – donations, if desired, to St Brigid’s Hospital, Carrick on Suir. House private on Saturday morning.

Margaret (Peggy) Hoban, St. John`s Park, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home on Friday from 4.30 pm with removal at 5.30 pm to the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 1 pm followed by burial to St. Killian's Church, Ferrybank.

Ray Butler, Grange Heights, Waterford City, Waterford



Reposing in Thompson’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street,tomorrow, Friday, at 6:30pm with removal at 7:30pm to The Sacred Heart Church, The Folly. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10:00am followed by burial in St. Otteran’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul.