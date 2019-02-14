Waterford deaths and funerals (February 14)

Helen KENDALL (née Kearns), Dunmore East, Waterford

Funeral arriving to Holy Cross Church, Killea, Dunmore East on Friday, February 15, for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers by request, donations, if desired, to the Dunmore East RNLI.

Mary Shaw, 5 Francis Court, Lisduggan, Waterford

Removal on Thursday February 14 to St. Paul’s Church, Lisduggan For requiem Mass at 12 noon Followed by Cremation at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork at 4pm, Family flowers only please, donations if desired in lieu to the Solas Centre, Waterford.

Lisa Johnson Stewart, Ballyscanlon, Fenor, Waterford

Reposing at her residence Ballyscanlon, Fenor X91 P9F7 on Thursday (February 14) from 5.00pm until 8.00pm. House Private at all other times. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12.00 noon in Fenor Church followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Solas Centre, Waterford.

MARY HALE (née Brennan), Glendeish, Lismore, Waterford



Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in Saint Carthage's Cemetery, Lismore.

David (Foxy) Walsh, 5 Brown St, Portlaw, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Thursday February 14th at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private at all times please.

Margaret (Peggy) Condon (née Murphy), Oylegate, Wexford / Ballyduff Upper, Waterford

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11.00am. Followed by burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Ballyduff.

Frances Coffey, 56 Main St., Dungarvan, Waterford

Funeral Mass on Thursday 14th February at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret O'Keeffe (née Nesbitt), Old Cottage, Knockrower, Stradbally, Waterford

Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. on Thursday morning, 14th February, in The Holy Cross Church, Stradbally. Cremation Service at 2 p.m. on Thursday afternoon at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.

Michael Walsh, Viewmount, Stradbally, Waterford

Reposing at Drohan's Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Wednesday 20th February 2019 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m., followed by Cremation in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday 20th February.

Janet Robinson, 31 Treacy Park, Carrick-on-Suir, Waterford

Reposing at her residence on Friday evening from 4 to 7 o’clock. Removal on Saturday morning at 10am to St Nicholas’ Church for Funeral Mass at 10.30am followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only – donations, if desired, to St Brigid’s Hospital, Carrick on Suir. House private on Saturday morning.