Waterford deaths and funerals (February 13)

Helen KENDALL (née Kearns), Dunmore East, Waterford

Funeral arriving to Holy Cross Church, Killea, Dunmore East on Friday, February 15, for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers by request, donations, if desired, to the Dunmore East RNLI.

Anna (Annie) O'Connor (née O'Flaherty), Abbey Lawn, Ferrybank, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 13th February, at 10am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Ann Byrne (née Bagge), Dungarvan Road, Affane, Cappoquin, Waterford

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.00am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Shaw, 5 Francis Court, Lisduggan, Waterford

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday February 13 from 5pm until 8pm with prayers at 7pm, Removal on Thursday February 14 to St. Paul’s Church, Lisduggan For requiem Mass at 12 noon Followed by Cremation at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork at 4pm, Family flowers only please, donations if desired in lieu to the Solas Centre, Waterford.

Lisa Johnson Stewart, Ballyscanlon, Fenor, Waterford

Reposing at her residence Ballyscanlon, Fenor X91 P9F7 on Thursday (February 14) from 5.00pm until 8.00pm. House Private at all other times. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12.00 noon in Fenor Church followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Solas Centre, Waterford.

MARY HALE (née Brennan), Glendeish, Lismore, Waterford



Removal on Wednesday at 7.30pm to Saint Carthage's Church, Lismore. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in Saint Carthage's Cemetery, Lismore.

David (Foxy) Walsh, 5 Brown St, Portlaw, Waterford

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir, on Wednesday evening February 13th from 6pm with Prayers at 6.30pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Portlaw. Requiem Mass on Thursday February 14th at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private at all times please.

Margaret (Peggy) Condon (née Murphy), Oylegate, Wexford / Ballyduff Upper, Waterford

Reposing on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm, followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Ballyduff. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11.00am. Followed by burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Ballyduff.

Frances Coffey, 56 Main St., Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at Little Sisters of the Poor, Ferrybank on Wednesday 13th February between 4:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Funeral Mass on Thursday 14th February at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.