Waterford deaths and funerals (February 12)

Helen KENDALL (née Kearns), Dunmore East, Waterford

Funeral arriving to Holy Cross Church, Killea, Dunmore East on Friday, February 15, for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers by request, donations, if desired, to the Dunmore East RNLI.

Séamus Ó CADHAIN, Cill Chiaráin, Connemara, Galway / Dungarvan, Waterford

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, February 12 at 3:00 p.m. in St. Kieran's Church, Cill Chiaráin, Connemara. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Breda Ryan (née Whittle), Parklands, Tramore, Waterford

Funeral arriving at Holy Cross Church in Tramore for Requiem Mass on Tuesday the 12th of February at 10am , followed by interment immediately afterwards in Saint Patrick's cemetery. House Private please. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Waterford Hospice or the Irish cancer society.

Anna (Annie) O'Connor (née O'Flaherty), Abbey Lawn, Ferrybank, Waterford

Annie will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank on Tuesday, 12th February, from 5.30pm followed by removal at 6.45pm to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank, Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 13th February, at 10am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

MARY O'BRIEN (née Doran), Killure Bridge Nursing Home, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10.30am followed by burial in St. Killian's Cemetery, Ferrybank.

Ann Byrne (née Bagge), Dungarvan Road, Affane, Cappoquin, Waterford

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home, Cappoquin on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm, followed by removal at 7.00pm to St. John The Baptist Church Affane. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.00am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Shaw, 5 Francis Court, Lisduggan, Waterford

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday February 13 from 5pm until 8pm with prayers at 7pm, Removal on Thursday February 14 to St. Paul’s Church, Lisduggan For requiem Mass at 12 noon Followed by Cremation at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork at 4pm, Family flowers only please, donations if desired in lieu to the Solas Centre, Waterford.

Lisa Johnson Stewart, Ballyscanlon, Fenor, Waterford

Reposing at her residence Ballyscanlon, Fenor X91 P9F7 on Thursday (February 14) from 5.00pm until 8.00pm. House Private at all other times. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12.00 noon in Fenor Church followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Solas Centre, Waterford.

MARY HALE (née Brennan), Glendeish, Lismore, Waterford



Reposing at her residence. Rosary on Tuesday at 7.30pm. Removal on Wednesday at 7.30pm to Saint Carthage's Church, Lismore. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in Saint Carthage's Cemetery, Lismore.