17/09/2021

Unvaccinated people account for three quarters of Covid deaths in Ireland

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has issued a stark update on the breakdown of Covid-19 deaths and serious infections over the past number of months.

Speaking on Wednesday, Dr Holohan said: "Covid-19 vaccines are providing very effective protection from severe illness and have fundamentally changed the risk profile of this disease."

However, he shared stark information for those unvaccinated in the population, just less than 10% of adults at this stage. 

He said: "Since the 1st of April, approximately four out of every five people admitted to ICU and approximately three out of every four deaths with Covid-19 were not fully vaccinated. It remains vital that those who have not yet received a Covid-19 vaccine do so at the earliest opportunity."
 
Dr Holohan added: "If you are fully protected through vaccination, then you can have confidence that your vaccination, and your continued adherence to the public health advice appropriate to each environment, is the best way you can protect yourself from Covid-19."

He also told the Oireachtas Health Committee earlier this week that there are "encouraging trends" with regard to the reduction of transmission in certain age-specific groups and added that the country was on track to ease more restrictions on October 22.

