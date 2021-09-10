Search

10/09/2021

HSE warns of one sector of concern as vaccine rollout hits 90%

File photo: Paul Reid

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

CEO of the HSE Paul Reid has expressed his optimism for brighter times ahead as he took to Twitter to announce what he described as "progress on a range of areas related to Covid-19."

Mr Reid said: "Today 90% of adults are fully vaccinated with 92.5% partially.

"Hospitalisations are trending downwards; 329 in hospital, 54 in ICU."

He added that overall testing positivity was reducing.

However, Mr Reid also pointed out that there are still high volumes of Covid-19 in schools and pinpointed that as the area of concern.

Cases are increasing and almost 15,000 students were out of school this week due to being deemed close contacts of confirmed cases.

The demand for testing across the country has increased as a result. 

