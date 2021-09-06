Search

06/09/2021

Ireland's 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 continues to drop

Ireland's 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 drops

Ireland's 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 has dropped again, the latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows.

Data compiled up to September 1st puts the 14-day incidence at 491 cases for every 100,000 people.

The incidence rate in the previous two weeks stood at 523.3 cases for every 100,000 people.

The total number of confirmed cases in the last two weeks was 23,422.

The latest HPSC report puts the average daily case numbers for the two weeks to September 1st at 1,670.

Up to this morning, there were 394 with the virus in hospitals, up 22 on the same time yesterday.

Of these, 59 patients were in intensive care units.

