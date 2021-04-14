Waterford mental health rehabilitation centre treated to musical entertainment

Grangemore mental health rehabilitation centre in Waterford were treated to musical entertainment this week, as the Covid Care Concerts series paid them a return and welcome visit.

The recital, as a therapeutic intervention arranged in accordance with restrictions applicable at each healthcare facility, was sponsored by Creative Ireland (an all-of-government culture and wellbeing programme that inspires and transforms people, places and communities through creativity) and delivered in a partnership with the Blackwater Valley Opera Festival in conjunction with the HSE/South East Community Healthcare as the care provider.

The concerts are the brainchild of acclaimed Irish cellist Gerald Peregrine and delivered by The Mobile Music Machine. The line-up at Grangemore featured Siobhán Lynch on cello, Carla Vedres on viola and Paul O’ Hanlon on violin, in addition to songs from renowned tenor Anthony Kearns.

Recital pieces were put in context for the audience of service users and staff, ranging from classical pieces and instrumentals versions of Frank Sinatra’s New York, New York to songs covering opera to those associated with Percy French.

Grangemore is a 14 individual bedroomed recently refurbished unit, located on the grounds of St Otteran’s Hospital in Waterford and is a setting for rehabilitation within the mental health services locally.

Dr Darina Sloan, Consultant Psychiatrist with Waterford/Wexford, HSE/South East Community Healthcare, has been coordinating the Covid Care Concerts series as an ongoing venture in the Waterford mental health services.

Speaking about the visit of The Mobile Music Machine to Grangemore, Dr Sloan said: “We were delighted to host this recital in Grangemore. It brings wonderful music and song into the lives of our service users and those often most affected by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Mobile Music Machine has impressed itself on everyone here this afternoon. We look forward to the joy that was brought to us today being part of a long-lasting friendship between such musical initiatives and residents in this and other HSE/South East Community Healthcare mental health and various other residential healthcare settings.”