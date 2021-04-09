Free Waterford City walk-in test centre 'an additional tool in the fight against Covid-19'

A free walk-in Covid-19 test centre has been established in Waterford by the HSE.

In line with similar facilities established elsewhere, the centre located at the WIT complex on College Street, Waterford City, will operate from 11am to 7pm April 10-14 inclusive.

Once open Saturday at 11am, the walk-in test centre can be accessed by anyone resident within 15 kilometres of Waterford City.

The HSE’s South East Public Health Department and South East Community Healthcare, working with the National Ambulance Service, aim to carry out 200-300 Covid-19 tests per day.

The criteria for the free walk-in Covid-19 testing service are:

Aged 16 years and over

Do not have symptoms of Covid-19 but would like to be tested

Live within 15km of the walk-in testing centre

You have not tested positive for Covid-19 in the last six months.

Each person presenting will be requested to provide ID such as a valid passport, driver's licence, public services card, a national age card, an identification form with a photograph signed by a member of An Garda Síochána, a free travel pass, a valid student identify card issued by an educational institution or a bank card.

Members of the public will need to bring photographic ID with them and provide a mobile phone number in order to provide test results. The normal social distancing measures will apply and people have the option to return at another day or time if the waiting times are too long.

The public are being advised that they should not attend the walk-in clinic if they are showing symptoms (high temperature, a new cough, shortness of breath or a loss or change to sense of smell or taste) of Covid-19. The HSE is continuing to advise people with these symptoms to self-isolate and phone their GP straight away, who will advise if they need a free Covid-19 test.

Welcoming the opening of the test facility in Waterford, Dr Carmel Mullaney, Director of Public Health with the HSE’s South East Public Health Department, said: “This is an additional tool in the fight against Covid-19. It is an opportunity to find cases which may not otherwise come to light, to prevent further spread and to better understand emerging trends in the incidence of Covid19.

"The fact that the centre is easily accessible will enable people to avail of testing who might not otherwise do so. Though the daily numbers are lower in Waterford in recent weeks, there are still cases appearing and we would encourage anyone who is concerned to take advantage of this opportunity to be tested.”