REVEALED: Breakdown of Waterford Covid-19 cases in YOUR local area

Dylan White

Reporter:

Dylan White

Email:

dylan.white@iconicnews.ie

The numbers of confirmed Covid-19 cases over a 14-day period across local electoral areas (LEA) in Waterford have been revealed. 

For the period September 8 to 21, the breakdown of cases was as follows: 

Dungarvan

Confirmed cases in LEA: Less than 5 cases
LEA rate per 100,000 population: Less than 5 cases
Total population of LEA: 20,497

Lismore

Confirmed cases in LEA: Less than 5 cases
LEA rate per 100,000 population: Less than 5 cases
Total population of LEA: 10,724 

Portlaw-Kilmacthomas 

Confirmed cases in LEA: 6
LEA rate per 100,000 population: 35
Total population of LEA: 17,120 

Tramore-Waterford City West 

Confirmed cases in LEA: 30
LEA rate per 100,000 population: 134.1
Total population of LEA: 22,372

Waterford City South 

Confirmed cases in LEA: 28
LEA rate per 100,000 population: 124.6
Total Population of LEA: 22,476 

Waterford City East 

Confirmed cases in LEA: 28
LEA rate per 100,000 population: 121.8
Total population of LEA: 22,987 

Ireland’s rate per 100,000 stood at 70.7 for this period.

As of September 27, the total number of confirmed cases in Waterford was 337.