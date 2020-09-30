REVEALED: Breakdown of Waterford Covid-19 cases in YOUR local area
The numbers of confirmed Covid-19 cases over a 14-day period across local electoral areas (LEA) in Waterford have been revealed.
For the period September 8 to 21, the breakdown of cases was as follows:
Dungarvan
Confirmed cases in LEA: Less than 5 cases
LEA rate per 100,000 population: Less than 5 cases
Total population of LEA: 20,497
Lismore
Confirmed cases in LEA: Less than 5 cases
LEA rate per 100,000 population: Less than 5 cases
Total population of LEA: 10,724
Portlaw-Kilmacthomas
Confirmed cases in LEA: 6
LEA rate per 100,000 population: 35
Total population of LEA: 17,120
Tramore-Waterford City West
Confirmed cases in LEA: 30
LEA rate per 100,000 population: 134.1
Total population of LEA: 22,372
Waterford City South
Confirmed cases in LEA: 28
LEA rate per 100,000 population: 124.6
Total Population of LEA: 22,476
Waterford City East
Confirmed cases in LEA: 28
LEA rate per 100,000 population: 121.8
Total population of LEA: 22,987
Ireland’s rate per 100,000 stood at 70.7 for this period.
As of September 27, the total number of confirmed cases in Waterford was 337.
