REVEALED: Breakdown of Waterford Covid-19 cases in YOUR local area

The numbers of confirmed Covid-19 cases over a 14-day period across local electoral areas (LEA) in Waterford have been revealed.

For the period September 8 to 21, the breakdown of cases was as follows:

Dungarvan

Confirmed cases in LEA: Less than 5 cases

LEA rate per 100,000 population: Less than 5 cases

Total population of LEA: 20,497

Lismore

Confirmed cases in LEA: Less than 5 cases

LEA rate per 100,000 population: Less than 5 cases

Total population of LEA: 10,724

Portlaw-Kilmacthomas

Confirmed cases in LEA: 6

LEA rate per 100,000 population: 35

Total population of LEA: 17,120

Tramore-Waterford City West

Confirmed cases in LEA: 30

LEA rate per 100,000 population: 134.1

Total population of LEA: 22,372

Waterford City South

Confirmed cases in LEA: 28

LEA rate per 100,000 population: 124.6

Total Population of LEA: 22,476

Waterford City East

Confirmed cases in LEA: 28

LEA rate per 100,000 population: 121.8

Total population of LEA: 22,987

Ireland’s rate per 100,000 stood at 70.7 for this period.

As of September 27, the total number of confirmed cases in Waterford was 337.