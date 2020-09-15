EXPLAINER: What does each level mean in new 'Living with Covid-19' plan for Ireland?

Taoiseach Michéal Martin has announced the new 'Living with Covid-19' plan for Ireland, replacing the Roadmap announced by the previous government.

The new system outlines five levels of Covid-19 response, each containing a set of measures. Ireland is currently at Level 2, the second-lowest, with Level 5 being almost a complete lockdown similar to that imposed on the country back in March. Individual counties could be placed into different levels depending on the spread of disease.

The government has said: "At all times the priority guiding the plan will be to keep our schools open, while keeping people safe and protecting the resilience of our economy and communities."

So, what do each of the levels mean in terms of restrictions?

LEVEL 1

Social and family gatherings

In your home or garden

You can have up to 10 visitors from up to 3 households.

Other settings outside your home or garden

Members of different households can continue to meet socially in other settings with strict adherence to the sectoral guidance

for those settings. When there is no specific guidance for the meeting, there should be no more than 50 attendees.

Weddings

Up to 100 people can attend a wedding ceremony and reception.

Organised indoor gatherings

These are controlled environments with a named event organiser, owner or manager.

For example: business, training events, conferences, events in theatres and cinemas or other arts events (excluding sport).

For most venues, a maximum of 100 patrons can attend.

Up to 200 patrons are allowed for larger venues where strict 2 metre seated social distancing and one-way controls for entry and exit can be implemented.

For very large purpose built event facilities (for example: stadia, auditoriums, conference or event centres) specific guidance will be developed with the relevant sectors to take account of size and different conditions for larger events.

Organised outdoor gatherings

These are controlled environments with a named event organiser, owner or manager. For example: outdoor Arts events, training events.

For most venues, a maximum of 200 patrons can attend.

Up to 500 patrons can attend outdoor stadia or other fixed outdoor venues with a minimum accredited capacity of 5,000 (with robust protective measures as per sectoral guidance).

For very large purpose built event facilities (for example: stadia, auditoriums, conference or event centres) specific guidance will be developed with the relevant sectors to take account of size and different conditions for larger events.

Sports

Training

Normal training sessions and games can take place indoors and outdoors with protective measures.

Matches and events

A maximum of 100 spectators can attend indoor matches or games.

A maximum of 200 spectators can attend outdoor matches or games.

Up to 500 spectators can attend outdoor stadia or other fixed outdoor venues with a minimum accredited capacity of 5,000.

For very large purpose built event facilities (for example: stadia, auditoriums, conference or event centres) specific guidance will be developed with the relevant sectors to take account of size and different conditions for events such as large national and international sporting events.

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools

These can open with protective measures, taking account of public health advice, including social distancing.

Religious services

Open with protective measures (for example: appropriate social distancing, one-way traffic within the venue, removal of communal prayer items) for up to 50 worshippers.

Where the premises allows for a capacity of greater than 50 this may be permitted in separated sub-groupings of no more than 50, with additional protective measures as per guidelines.

Museums, galleries and other cultural attractions

Open with protective measures in place (for example: a maximum capacity to allow 2 metres social distancing, one-way traffic withing the venue).

Maximum numbers are linked to capacity, taking account of public health advice.

Bars, cafes and restaurants (including hotel restaurants and bars)

Open with protective measures in place (for example: physical distancing, table service only, cleaning regimes, noise controls).

Maximum numbers in restaurants, cafes and bars linked to capacity of the establishment - taking account of public health advice.

Wet pubs

Open with protective measures in place (for example: physical distancing, table service only, cleaning regimes, noise controls).

Maximum numbers in bars linked to capacity of the establishment - taking account of public health advice.

Nightclubs, discos and casinos

Nightclubs, discos and casinos will remain closed.

Hotels and accommodation

Open with protective measures (for example: staff face coverings, signage, hand sanitiser, regular cleaning of hard surfaces, customer details recorded for contact tracing process).

Retail and services (for example: hairdressers, beauticians, barbers)

Face coverings must be worn.

Open with protective measures in place.

Work

Work from home if possible.

You can attend work for specific business requirements and on a staggered attendance basis.

Domestic travel

No restrictions.

Schools, early learning and childcare services, adult and higher education

Open with protective measures in place.

Outdoor playgrounds, play areas and parks

All remain open with protective measures in place.

Transport

You must wear a face-covering if using public transport.

Capacity will be limited on public transport based on the public health advice at the time.

You should travel during off-peak hours if possible.

If possible, you should walk or cycle.

Those aged over 70 and the medically vulnerable

Those aged 70 years and over and the medically vulnerable should exercise judgement regarding the extent to which they engage with others and in activities outside home.

Long-term residential care facilities (nursing and care homes)

Open with protective measures in place.

LEVEL 2

*Dublin restrictions correct as of September 15, 2020

Social and family gatherings

In your home or garden

In Dublin:

visitors from 1 other household only (maximum 6 people)

Everywhere else:

visitors from 1-3 other households (maximum 6 people)

This will be determined by the prevailing public health advice for the county or other defined geographical area.

Other settings outside your home or garden

In Dublin:

visitors from 1 other household only (maximum 15 people outdoors)

Everywhere else:

members of different households can continue to meet socially in other settings up to 6 people indoors, 15 outdoors from 1, 2 or 3 other households

This will be determined by the prevailing public health advice for the county or other defined geographical area.

Weddings

Up to 50 people can attend a wedding ceremony and reception.

Organised indoor gatherings

These are controlled environments with a named event organiser, owner or manager.

For example: business, training events, conferences, events in theatres and cinemas or other arts events (excluding sport).

Up to 50 patrons are permitted and in pods or groups of up to 6 if appropriate, with arrangements to ensure no intermingling of groups.

Up to 100 patrons are permitted for larger venues where strict 2 metre seated social distancing and one-way controls for entry and exit can be implemented.

For very large purpose built event facilities (for example: stadia, auditoriums, conference or event centres) specific guidance will be developed with the relevant sectors to take account of size and different conditions for larger events.

Organised outdoor gatherings

These are controlled environments with a named event organiser, owner or manager. For example: outdoor Arts events, training events.

Up to 100 patrons are permitted for the majority of venues.

Up to 200 patrons for outdoor stadia or other fixed outdoor venues with a minimum accredited capacity of 5,000 (with robust protective measures as per sectoral guidance).

For very large purpose built event facilities (for example: stadia, auditoriums, conference or event centres) specific guidance will be developed with the relevant sectors to take account of size and different conditions for larger events.

Sports

Training

Outdoors: training can take place in pods of up to 15 (exemption for professional/elite/inter-county sports/senior club championship).

Indoors: training, exercise and dance classes can take place in pods of up to 6 inside (exemption for professional/elite/inter-county sports/senior club championship).

Matches and events

up to 100 patrons/spectators outdoors and 50 patrons/spectators indoors

up to 200 for outdoor stadia or other fixed outdoor venues with a minimum accredited capacity of 5,000

For large purpose built event facilities (such as stadia, auditoriums, conferencing/event centres), specific guidance will be developed with the relevant sectors to take account of size and different conditions for events such as large national and international sporting events.

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools

These can open with protective measures, taking account of public health advice, including social distancing.

Religious services

Open with protective measures ( for example, appropriate social distancing, one-way traffic within the venue, removal of communal prayer items) for up to 50 worshipers.

Where the premises allows for a capacity of greater than 50 this may be permitted in separated sub-groupings of no more than 50, with additional protective measures as per guidelines.

Funerals

Up to 50 mourners can attend.

Museums, galleries and other cultural attractions

Open with protective measures (for example, a maximum capacity to allow 2 metre distancing, one-way traffic within the venue).

Maximum numbers are linked to capacity, taking account of public health advice.

Bars, cafes and restaurants (including hotel restaurants and bars)

Open with protective measures in place (for example: physical distancing, table service only, cleaning regimes, noise controls).

Maximum numbers in restaurants and cafes linked to capacity of establishment, taking account of public health advice, but with individual groups limited to 6 people from up to 3 households.

Wet pubs

Open with robust protective measures in place (for example: physical distancing, table service only, cleaning regimes, noise controls and so on).

Maximum numbers linked to capacity of establishment, taking account of public health advice including appropriate social distancing, but with individual groups limited to 6 people from no more than 3 households or the prevailing advice on the mixing of households.

Dublin

Wet pubs cannot yet reopen in Dublin.

Nightclubs, discos and casinos

Nightclubs, discos and casinos will remain closed.

Hotels and accommodation

Open with protective measures (for example: staff face coverings, signage, hand sanitiser, regular cleaning of hard surfaces, customer details recorded for contact tracing process).



Retail and services (for example: hairdressers, beauticians, barbers)

Face coverings must be worn.

Open with protective measures in place.

Work

Work from home if possible.

If you can work from home, you are advised to only attend work for essential on-site meetings, inductions and training.

Domestic travel

No restrictions.

Schools, early learning and childcare services, adult and higher education

Open with protective measures in place.

Outdoor playgrounds, play areas and parks

All remain open with protective measures in place.

Transport

You must wear a face covering if using public transport.

Walk or cycle where possible.

Public transport capacity will be limited to 50%.

Peak hours for essential workers and essential purposes only.

Those aged over 70 and the medically vulnerable

Those aged 70 years and over and the medically vulnerable should exercise judgement regarding the extent to which they engage with others and in activities outside home.

Specific guidance will be provided.

Long-term residential care facilities (nursing and care homes)

Open with enhanced protective measures.

Follow HPSC guidance.

LEVEL 3

Social and family gatherings

In your home or garden

Visitors from one other household only OR your own household only.

This will be determined by the prevailing public health advice for the county or other defined geographical area.

Other settings outside your home or garden

No social or family gatherings should take place in other settings.

Weddings

Up to 25 people can attend a wedding ceremony and reception.

Organised indoor gatherings

These are controlled environments with a named event organiser, owner or manager.

For example: business, training events, conferences, events in theatres and cinemas or other arts events (excluding sport).

No organised indoor gatherings should take place.

Organised outdoor gatherings

These are controlled environments with a named event organiser, owner or manager. For example: outdoor Arts events, training events.

Gatherings of up to 15 people can take place.

Sports

Training

Outdoors: Non contact training only in pods of up to 15 (exemption for professional/elite/inter-county sports/senior club championship).

Indoors: Individual training only. No exercise or dance classes.

Matches and events

No matches or events to take place.

Exemption: professional/elite/inter-county/club championship/horse-racing can take place behind closed doors.

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools

Gyms/leisure centres/swimming pools open with protective measures, for individual training only.

These can open with protective measures, for individual training only.

Religious services

Services move online. Places of worship remain open for private prayer.

Funerals

Up to 25 mourners can attend.

Museums, galleries and other cultural attractions

All venues closed.

Libraries will be available for e-services and call and collect.

Bars, cafes and restaurants (including hotel restaurants and bars)

Additional restrictions for indoor dining.

Wet pubs

Additional restrictions.

Nightclubs, discos and casinos

Nightclubs, discos and casinos will remain closed.

Hotels and accommodation

Open but services limited to residents.

Retail and services (for example: hairdressers, beauticians, barbers)

Face coverings must be worn.

Open with protective measures in place.

Work

Work from home unless absolutely necessary to attend in person.

Domestic travel

Stay in your county (or other defined geographical area) apart from work, education and other essential purposes, if appropriate.

Schools, early learning and childcare services, adult and higher education

Schools and creches are open with protective measures.

Further, higher and adult education to escalate all appropriate protective measures and limit congregation as far as possible.

Outdoor playgrounds, play areas and parks

All remain open with protective measures in place.

Transport

Face coverings must be worn.

Walk or cycle where possible.

Public transport capacity will be limited to 50%.

Essential workers and essential purposes only.

Those aged over 70 and the medically vulnerable

Those aged 70 years and over and the medically vulnerable should exercise judgement regarding the extent to which they engage with others and in activities outside home.

Specific guidance will be provided.

Long-term residential care facilities (nursing and care homes)

Suspended, aside from critical and compassionate circumstances.

LEVEL 4

Social and family gatherings

In your home or garden

Own household only - no visitors.

Other settings outside your home or garden

No social or family gatherings should take place in other settings.

Weddings

Up to 6 guests can attend a wedding ceremony and reception.

Organised indoor gatherings

These are controlled environments with a named event organiser, owner or manager.

For example: business, training events, conferences, events in theatres and cinemas or other arts events (excluding sport).

No organised indoor gatherings should take place.

Organised outdoor gatherings

These are controlled environments with a named event organiser, owner or manager. For example: outdoor Arts events, training events.

Gatherings of up to 15 people can take place.

Exercise and sporting events

Training

Outdoors: Non contact training can take place but only in pods of up to 15.

Indoors: Individual training only. No exercise or dance classes can take place.

Matches and events

No matches or events to take place.

Exemption: Professional and elite sport/inter-county/horse-racing can take place behind closed doors.

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools

Gyms/leisure centres/swimming pools closed.

Religious services

Services will be held online.

Places of worship remain open for private prayer.

Funerals

Up to 25 mourners can attend.

Museums, galleries and other cultural attractions

All venues closed.

Online services available.

Bars, cafes and restaurants (including hotel restaurants and bars)

Take away food or delivery. No indoor dining.

Outdoor dining limited to a maximum of 15 patrons.

Wet pubs

Outdoor seating only, limited to a maximum of 15 patrons.

Nightclubs, discos and casinos

Nightclubs, discos and casinos will remain closed.

Hotels and accommodation

Open but only for existing guests, and those with essential non-social and non-tourist purposes.

Retail and services (for example: hairdressers, beauticians, barbers)

Face coverings must be worn.

Essential retail and businesses that are primarily outdoors only can remain open. All other retail and personal services closed.

Work

Only essential or other designated workers should go to work.

Domestic travel restrictions

Stay in your county (or other defined geographical area) apart from essential work, education and other essential purposes.

Schools, early learning and childcare services, adult and higher education

Schools and creches will remain open with protective measures.

Further, higher and adult education moves primarily online with appropriate protective measures in place for essential attendance on site.

Outdoor playgrounds, play areas and parks

All remain open with protective measures in place.

Transport

Face coverings must be worn.

Walk or cycle where possible.

Public transport capacity will be restricted to 25%.

Avoid public transport - essential workers and essential purposes only.



Over 70 and medically vulnerable individuals

Those aged over 70 years and over and the medically vulnerable should exercise judgement regarding the extent to which they engage with outhers and in activities outside home. Specific guidance will be issued.

Visiting long-term residential care facilities (nursing and care homes)

Suspended, aside from critical and compassionate circumstances.

LEVEL 5

Social and family gatherings

In your home or garden

Own household only - no visitors.

Other settings outside your home or garden

No social or family gatherings should take place in other settings.

Weddings

Up to 6 guests can attend a wedding ceremony and reception.

Organised indoor gatherings

These are controlled environments with a named event organiser, owner or manager.

For example: business, training events, conferences, events in theatres and cinemas or other arts events (excluding sport).

No organised indoor gatherings should take place.

Organised outdoor gatherings

These are controlled environments with a named event organiser, owner or manager. For example: outdoor Arts events, training events.

No organised outdoor gatherings should take place.

Exercise and sporting events

Training

Individual training only. No exercise or dance classes.

Matches and events

No matches or events to take place.

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools

Gyms/leisure centres/swimming pools closed.

Religious services

Services will be held online.

Places of worship remain open for private prayer.

Funerals

Up to 10 mourners can attend.

Museums, galleries and other cultural attractions

All venues closed.

Online services available.

Bars, cafes and restaurants (including hotel restaurants and bars)

Take away food or delivery only.

Wet pubs

Take away or delivery only.

Nightclubs, discos, casinos

Nightclubs, discos and casinos will remain closed.

Hotels and accommodation

Open only for those with essential non-social and non-tourist purposes.

Retail and services (for example: hairdressers, beauticians, barbers)

Face coverings must be worn.

Essential retail only. All other retail and personal services closed.

Work

Work from home unless it is for working in health, social care or other essential service and cannot be done from home.

Domestic travel restrictions

Stay at home.

Exercise within 5 kilometres of home.

Schools, creches and higher and adult education

Open with protective measures in place.

Outdoor playgrounds, play areas and parks

Open with protective measures in place.

Transport

Face coverings must be worn.

Walk or cycle where possible.

Public transport capacity will be restricted to 25%.

Avoid public transport - essential workers and essential purposes only.

Over 70 and medically vulnerable individuals

Those aged over 70 years and over and the medically vulnerable should exercise judgement regarding the extent to which they engage with outhers and in activities outside home. Specific guidance will be issued.

Visiting long-term residential care facilities (nursing and care homes)

Suspended, aside from critical and compassionate circumstances.